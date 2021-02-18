TENT (TENT) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. TENT has a total market cap of $6.19 million and $544,012.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TENT has traded up 41.7% against the dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00378292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00078484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00084693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00082375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00435249 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,481.16 or 0.85503696 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 32,818,140 coins and its circulating supply is 32,741,048 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.