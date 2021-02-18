TERA (TERA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $185,902.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. TERA has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $185,902.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TERA has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.03 or 0.00383426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00078091 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00084867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00083852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.02 or 0.00429869 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,363.23 or 0.85894803 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.