Terracoin (TRC) Trading 48.7% Higher This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $566,437.90 and $178.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,059.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.82 or 0.01349045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.72 or 0.00457740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00034510 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003581 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.