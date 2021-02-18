TerraCredit Trading Down 14.5% This Week (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a market cap of $219,497.39 and $8,244.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

