TerraKRW Hits Market Capitalization of $40.03 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $40.03 million and $490,287.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 42,758,836,484 coins and its circulating supply is 42,758,107,375 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

