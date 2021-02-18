Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

TSLA traded down $11.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $787.05. 690,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,329,078. The stock has a market cap of $755.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,578.69, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $819.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,073 shares of company stock valued at $92,993,792 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

