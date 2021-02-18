Tether (USDT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98.63 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. Tether has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion and approximately $98.63 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.69 or 0.00459838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00058913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00083613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00074798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00081515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00031945 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.88 or 0.00413197 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00176244 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 34,908,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,531,193,546 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.