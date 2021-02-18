TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Down 8.7%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s stock price traded down 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.40. 186,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,392,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

A number of analysts have commented on TTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $303.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 36.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,532,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 671,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 134.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 918,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 527,383 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

