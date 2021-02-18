TETRA Technologies (TTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTI opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a market cap of $331.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.36. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

