Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,254 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 82.5% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,859,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after buying an additional 840,427 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,107,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after buying an additional 276,464 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,111,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after buying an additional 267,051 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,140,000 after purchasing an additional 194,554 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

