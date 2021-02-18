Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Medpace worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Medpace by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Medpace by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 546,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,648. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $165.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $177.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average is $128.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

