Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $110.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

