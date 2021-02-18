Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,324 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of HE opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

