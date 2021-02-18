Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.21 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 3,744.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CDW by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of CDW by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $157.86 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $158.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.38 and a 200-day moving average of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

