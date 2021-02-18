Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

NYSE CMS opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.