Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Rayonier worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. FMR LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5,861.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 33,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 13.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 15.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

NYSE RYN opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 107.25 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $689,150 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.