Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,827 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Webster Financial worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 461,109 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 204,151 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $6,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Webster Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 141,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after acquiring an additional 135,695 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $540,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.