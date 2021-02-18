Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of MasTec worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 65.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 76.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $84.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $87.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

In other news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,573. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

