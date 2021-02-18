Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 15,867 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,867 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Bank OZK worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $624,000. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 134.6% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 157,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 90,607 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 379,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 47,439 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 98.9% in the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OZK. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Shares of OZK opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $40.35.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.