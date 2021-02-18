Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,918 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dover by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after buying an additional 647,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dover by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,860,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,725,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 915,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,207,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dover by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after buying an additional 207,472 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

Shares of DOV opened at $120.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

