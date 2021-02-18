Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,191 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 67,929 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 169,067 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,018 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $3,845,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.68.

NYSE PXD opened at $136.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

