Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 23,332 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,332 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of The Wendy’s worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

