Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 30,925 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,925 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

PK stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

