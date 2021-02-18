Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Texas Roadhouse worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,156.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,792 shares of company stock worth $1,685,864. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 109.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $90.00.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

