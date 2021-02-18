Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 7639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.
The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%.
A number of research firms recently commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14.
Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.