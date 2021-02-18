The AES (AES) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The AES (NYSE:AES) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AES opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

