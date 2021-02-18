The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Holdings Reduced by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,636 shares during the period. The AES makes up approximately 1.3% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in The AES by 8,767.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The AES by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The AES in the 4th quarter worth about $2,113,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The AES by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 453,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The AES in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

AES stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $28.04. 282,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,156,316. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

