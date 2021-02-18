The Cato (NYSE:CATO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.68

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.68 and traded as high as $12.56. The Cato shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 150,369 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $283.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Cato had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $150.79 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,368,000 after purchasing an additional 68,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 66,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 753.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 425,685 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 1,133.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 130,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Cato (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

