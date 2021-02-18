The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,917 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,687,000 after acquiring an additional 75,696 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 147,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1,206.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 81,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75,192 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

SCHW traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.81. 134,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,399,513. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $4,924,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,507,302 shares of company stock valued at $83,486,150. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

