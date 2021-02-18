The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.23

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.23 and last traded at $62.23, with a volume of 325304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,507,302 shares of company stock valued at $83,486,150. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 19.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

