The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.17% of The Clorox worth $43,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 15.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in The Clorox by 2.4% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

In other The Clorox news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,261 shares of company stock worth $94,009,663. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $189.89. The stock had a trading volume of 68,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,773. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

