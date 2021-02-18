The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $84.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,425,105.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $67,512.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,177.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,863 shares of company stock worth $9,226,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.