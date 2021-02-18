The Graph Price Tops $2.19 on Top Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, The Graph has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for $2.19 or 0.00004268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and $593.60 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.18 or 0.00842883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00036476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00054697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00044036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.96 or 0.05018126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00016928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

The Graph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

