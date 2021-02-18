The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

THG traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,253. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $138.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

