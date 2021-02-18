The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

HIG traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,331. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

