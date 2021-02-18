The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,689 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of The Hershey worth $92,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after buying an additional 797,162 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after buying an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after buying an additional 287,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $151.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

