The Howard Hughes Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for The Howard Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand anticipates that the financial services provider will earn ($0.34) per share for the year. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for The Howard Hughes’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE HHC opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $129.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.60.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,516,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 over the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.