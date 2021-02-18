The Howard Hughes (HHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect The Howard Hughes to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HHC opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.60.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HHC. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.
The Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.
Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.