The Howard Hughes (HHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect The Howard Hughes to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HHC opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HHC. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,516,846 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 over the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

