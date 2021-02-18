The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Shares Bought by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. The Hoya Capital Housing ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc. owned 10.85% of The Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of HOMZ stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $35.51. 15,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. The Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hoya Capital Housing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hoya Capital Housing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.