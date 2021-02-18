The J. M. Smucker (SJM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect The J. M. Smucker to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM stock opened at $115.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $131.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.