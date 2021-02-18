The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Michaels Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.56. The Michaels Companies reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Michaels Companies.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

MIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 506.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter.

MIK opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

