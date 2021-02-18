The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price Down 9.1%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s share price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.65. Approximately 12,437,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 5,213,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.