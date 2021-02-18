The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) is Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,585 shares during the quarter. The ODP comprises about 3.0% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of The ODP worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in The ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODP traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $43.85. 5,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The ODP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

