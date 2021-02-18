The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $167.55 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.