The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:BBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.94

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:BBT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.94 and last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 5345710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:BBT)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

