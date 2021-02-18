The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post $17.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 billion and the highest is $18.17 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $17.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $75.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.94 billion to $76.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $78.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.19 billion to $79.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $128.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.16. The firm has a market cap of $316.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

