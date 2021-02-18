The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Up 84.4% Over Last 7 Days

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 84.4% higher against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $197.67 million and $392.38 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00026869 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,235,588 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

