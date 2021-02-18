The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.41 Million

Equities analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce sales of $229.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.14 million and the lowest is $226.00 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $227.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $919.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $905.00 million to $926.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $980.43 million, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $991.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

