The Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.30. The Southern also updated its FY 2024

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The Southern stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. The Southern has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

