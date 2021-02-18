The Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.84-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The Southern also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.25-3.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

